NCAA suspends 3 more refs, overturns Macaraya one-game ban

THE NCAA has suspended three more referees on the heels of coach Egay Macaraya's ejection on Tuesday's game between San Sebastian and St. Benilde.

NCAA suspends referees

Basketball commissioner Tonichi Pujante issued a statement and rescinded the one-game ban slapped on the Golden Stags mentor after he was called for a disqualifying foul late in the first half of that all-important clash three days back.

"It was seen that the referee erred by not taking the initiative to review the contested play for a possible act of violence and he should have exercised full restraint and just called a technical foul instead of a disqualifying foul on Coach Macaraya," the statement read.

"The game officials are now suspended until further notice for poor judgment and failure to exercise full restraint."

Fiba international referee Ricor Buaron, and national referees Roldan Dionson and Karlo Vergara officiated that game.

Macaraya mulled filing complaints before the NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) in the faillout of the game which CSB won, 83-78, and effectively booted San Sebastian out of Final Four contention.

Pujante met Macaraya before San Sebastian's 78-74 win against Perpetual on Friday.

The three are the latest officials to be handed with penalties with officials Anthony Sulit, Dennis Escaros, and Antonio Baguion Jr. all given preventive suspensions for their mishandling of the John Amores outburst in the CSB-Jose Rizal University game last week.

