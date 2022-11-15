CSB ends two-decade Final Four drought, eliminates San Sebastian

COLLEGE of St. Benilde (CSB) finally ended its two-decade Final Four drought, booking its spot in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball semifinals with an 83-78 win over San Sebastian on Tuesday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Migs Oczon's backbreaking three with 1:12 remaining pushed the Blazers up, 83-76, and all but slammed the door on the Golden Stags to complete this season's Final Four cast.

See Schonny Winston set to rejoin La Salle as calf injury finally healed

Will Gozum made sure not to waste this second opportunity to punch a postseason ticket as he unloaded 25 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and two steals as CSB advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2002 when the team was still led by Sunday Salvacion and Jay Sagad.

Miggy Corteza made key baskets down the stretch for his 18 points, Prince Carlos shot four triples for his 14 points, six boards, and two steals, and Oczon buried a pair of three-pointers for his 10 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one blocks.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Blazers improved to 11-4 and made up for their 89-83 defeat to Perpetual last Friday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"It's great, to be honest. I'm not gonna lie. It's one of the goals we had this season," said coach Charles Tiu. "We just we give it to the school and it's about time the school makes it to the Fimal Four. I'm happy but I still hope we can go farther in the Final Four."

Watch Now

This CSB win also proved to be beneficial for San Beda as well as it also clinched a Final Four seat with a 10-5 record.

San Sebastian, on the other hand, saw its semifinal bid go up in smokes as it fell to a 6-9 card.

Ichie Altamirano topscored for San Sebastian with 11 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals, as Romel Calahat got a near-double-double of 11 points and nine boards in the defeat.

The Golden Stags had to put up a tough stand in the second half as they missed the presence of Rhinwil Yambing, who inadvertently got elbowed and busted his forehead five minutes into the game, and the ejection of coach Egay Macaraya late in the first half.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Scores:

CSB 83 - Gozum 25, Corteza 18, Carlos 14, Oczon 10, Pasturan 8, Cullar 4, Lepalam 4, Nayve 0, Marcos 0, Sumabat 0, Davis 0, Lim 0.

San Sebastian 78 - Altamirano 11, Calahat 11, Villapando 10, Desoyo 10, Sumoda 7, Escobido 7, Are 5, Cosari 5, Suico 5, Una 5, Aguilar 2, Yambing 0, Shanoda 0, Concha 0.

Quarterscores: 20-21; 44-40; 63-57; 83-78.