Macaraya plans complaint against 'frustrating' officiating in NCAA

SAN Sebastian coach Egay Macaraya is weighing a complaints before the NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) over what he felt were inconsistencies in the way league games have been officiated all season long.

The outspoken Stags coach was ejected late in the second quarter in a game against St. Benilde on Tuesday after his request for a coaches' challenge on Carlo Lim's foul on Alex Desoyo with 4.1 seconds left wasn't given to the Stags.

"Nakaka-frustrate yung nangyari," he said, pointing to a previous play where Lim hit Desoyo over the head which, to Macaraya, should've merited an automatic review and an unsportsmanlike foul.

While complaining to the referees and to basketball commissioner Tonichi Pujante, the mentor was even attested with a disqualifying foul.

The review was still called but by then, Macaraya was already banished to the dugout.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The coach continued to rant that the treatment was different from what San Sebastian got in the first quarter, when Rhinwil Yambing got bloodied with an inadvertent elbow by a driving Will Gozum of St. Benilde and was even called for a foul.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Si Yambing, ang laki ng butas ng ulo, pero hindi man lang sila nag-effort sa challenge," he argued.

Watch Now

San Sebastian went on and lost this game against St. Benilde, 83-78, which effectively booted the Recto side out of Final Four contention.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Macaraya lamented that inconsistencies in officiating have really hurt the quality of the games, and for some like San Sebastian, even had a big impact in their playoff aspirations.

"Meron silang guidelines at yung crucial na laro namin kalaban ang San Beda, nag-challenge kami pero sinabi ng referee na di pwede. Pangalawang beses na itong nangyari sa amin na mali yung ruling sa coaches' challenge. Mali na nila yun," he rued, harking back to the Stags' last defeat to the Red Lions, 82-79, in overtime last week.

"Napaka-frustrating kasi kailangan namin yung panalo to make it sa Final Four."

Though there's no more chance for San Sebastian to make it to the postseason, Macaraya said a protest can help improve the quality of officiating moving forward.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Sinabi ng Mancom sa amin na if ever na may complaints kami, pwede kaming mag-file ng formal complaint. Siguro mag-file kami, may ebidensya kami sa nangyari," he said. "Hopefully ma-address yung mga problema. Ang sa akin lang, consistency every game."