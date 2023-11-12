Mark Omega nails game-winning triple as Perpetual downs Lyceum

MARK Omega hit a three-pointer with 2.4 seconds left to lift Perpetual Help to an 81-80 victory over Lyceum in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at the FilOil Centre in San Juan.

The Altas scored their eighth win in fifteen games to keep their playoff bid alive.

Lyceum slid to 11-4 with a win-loss record, second behind the Mapua Cardinals (11-3).

Cyrus Nitura led the Altas in scoring with 18 points, while also making nine rebounds and nine assists. Christian Pagaran added 14 points, two rebounds, and three assists.

Enoch Valdez scored 16 points, to go with six boards and two assists for the Pirates, while John Barba had 14 points, four rebounds and one assist.

Perpetual Help was down by eight at halftime but cut the deficit to one 66-65 in the third.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

Perpetual Help 81- Nitura 81, Pagaran 14, Roque 14, Omega 10, Razon 9, Abis 8, Boral 5, Gelsano 3, Barcuma 0, Nunez 0, Ferreras 0, Cuevas 0

Lyceum 80- Valdez 16, Barba 14, Umali 11, Montano 11, Guadana 11, Omandac 8, Bravo 5, Cunanan 4, Versoza 0, Villegas 0, Penafiel 0, Fuentes 0, Moralejo 0

Quarterscores: 24-25; 39-47; 65-66; 81-80

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph