JRU Bombers survive scare from Letran, stay in playoff frame

JOSE Rizal University survived a scare from Letran, 79-74, in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament on Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Patrick Ramos and JL Delos Santos each sank a free throw to keep Letran from inching any closer after a three-pointer from Deo Cuajao at the 1:08 mark had the also-ran Knights threatening an upset.

The Heavy Bombers held on from there to snap a two-game slump and improve to 9-6 (win-loss) record while playing without head coach Louie Gonzales, who served a suspension after being ejected from their last game against Benilde.

The Knights lost their seventh straight game, falling to 1-14 overall.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Agem Miranda led JRU in scoring with 17 points and added four rebounds and one assist, while Delos Santos finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

Kobe Monje scored 18 points, five rebounds, and two assists for the Knights while Cuajao added 16 points, three rebounds, and three assists.

The scores:

JRU 79 - Miranda 17, Santos 14, Guiab 12, Argente 8, Ramos 6, Dioniso 6, Medina 5, De Leon 4, Dela Rosa 3, Sarmiento 2, Mosqueda 2, Arenal 0, Pánico 0, Sy 0

LETRAN 74 - Monje 18, Cuajao 16, Javillonar 10, Garupil 9, Santos 9, Ariar 4, Bautista 4, Batallier 2, Go 2, Bojorcelo 0

Quarterscores: 22-20, 17-24, 12-16, 23-19

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph