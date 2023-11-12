Blazers take down Stags to keep twice-to-beat bid alive

COLLEGE of St. Benilde defeated San Sebastian College, 78-68, in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Will Gozum scored on a dunk in the endgame as the Blazers notched their tenth win in fifteen games for third spot.

San Sebastian drops to 5-10 (win-loss).

The reigning NCAA MVP led the Blazers with 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while team captain Robi Nayve finished with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Romel Calahat led the Stags with 14 points, nine rebounds and one assist, while Alex Desoyo had 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists.

The Blazers could not get away early from the Stags. Up by two at halftime, the Blazers extended the lead only to four points at the end of the third before mini runs in the fourth allowed them to move ahead, 70-58.

The scores:

CSB 78- Gozum 14, Nayve 13, Oczon 13, Mara 12, Corteza 6, Carlos 4, Cajucom 4, Sangco 4, Jarque 3, Turco 3, Morales 2, Marcos 0, Arciaga 0

SSC-R 68- Calahat 14, Despyo 11, Re. Gabat 8, Are 8, Escobido 7, Felebrico 6, Sumoda 5, Shanoda 5, Una 4, De Leon 0

Quarterscores: 21-12; 43-41; 58-54; 78-68

