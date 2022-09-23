Sangalang a man of his word so far as Letran recovers from shock loss

LOUIE Sangalang proved that he isn’t all talk, there’s a lot of walk in him as well.

After claiming that their shock loss to Arellano University last week would be their last, Sangalang made sure to live up to that promise as Letran handed St. Benilde its first loss in the NCAA Season 98 with an 81-75 win last Friday at the Filoil Flying Ecooil Center.

Louie Sangalang: a man of his word

Not even a bad shooting night could keep the 6’4 forward from Bataan in making his presence felt as he swatted away what was a sure two points from Will Gozum with less than a minute to go before breaking up the inbounds play to Miggy Corteza that resulted to a steal which virtually sealed the game.

Reminded about his bold guarantee, Sangalang can only breathe a sigh of relief.

“Buti nga napanindigan e, kung hindi pahiya!” Sangalang said with a laugh.

“Mas nag-pokus ako sa depensa, kita naman sa offense hirap ako, ready sila at na-scout nila ko ng mabuti kaya sa isip ko bawi nalang ako sa depensa, sa depensa nalang talaga ako tutulong, sa depensa at sa rebound.”

He struggled mightily on offense as he was limited to just four points on 2-11 shooting, but he made up for it in the other facets of the game as he grabbed 10 boards and dished out three assists.

But none were bigger than the late defensive plays he had to secure the win for the Knights to live up to his guarantee atleast for the day – one win down, 15 games to go.

Coach Bonnie Tan admitted that Sangalang’s guarantees in his last interview definitely put an even bigger target on their back, but has no problems with it for as long as the 24-year-old works like he talks.

“Sabi nga ni Louie last game, ‘last na talo’ na daw so sabi ko parang nakakapressure naman yung sinabi. So nung next practice, sila yung tinatanong ko, paano ba tayo hindi matatalo?’” Tan shared. “Sila din ang nag contribute,nai-involve sila, [at sineseryoso nila] yung words na sinasabi nila sa inyo.”

With the Knights yet to find their groove even after winning two of their first three games, Tan will definitely need to have Sangalang in top form.

Sangalang has responded well to the challenge so far and Tan raised praises on the veteran bruiser, as he’s basically given Letran its identity despite its shaky start.

“Ako talagang I’m really proud of Louie. Siya yung fighter e, fighter yung bata e. Sa practice palang after namin matalo, yung first practice namin after matalo, makita mo na he really wants to bounce back at pinakita niya sa practice yung desire na makabawi at matanggal ang frustrations niya from that loss,” he said.

“Dun palang sa first practice nanmin, nakita ko na na going into this game na talagang mas-determined siya to close out the game in a win.”

