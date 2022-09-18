Sangalang, Caralipio take blame for Knights loss: ‘Last na talo na namin to’

VETERANS Louie Sangalang and King Caralipio definitely balled out in Letran’s surprise 72-69 loss against Arellano University early in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament, but it seems like it’s going to take more for the Knights to discover their rhythm.

Sangalang posted a monster double-double with 19 points and 16 rebounds while Caralipio continued his stellar play as a combo-forward to finish with 16 points and 13 boards but that wasn’t enough as the Chiefs pulled off the biggest surprise early in the season.

But instead of looking for someone to blame, Sangalang and Caralipio took responsibility for it.

“Itong laro na’to, samin paring mga beterano. Mali din namin to,” Sangalang said.

“Sa depensa talaga namin. Hawak na namin yung game at nag-relax kami, nagkaron kami ng lapses sa huli, at kinapos nung nag-habol.”



Shane Menina and the Chiefs hand the titleholders Letran Knights an early loss.

The Knights looked like the champions that they are after the half as they took control with a 13-point lead behind the steady play of the duo.

But the Chiefs dropped to a 1-2-2 zone and clogged the paint, and it resulted in a backbreaking 27-5 run to take a 69-60 lead with a little less than three minutes remaining in the game. By the time the Knights figured it out, it was all too late.

“Nakulangan kami ng composure sa huli, di naman nadala yung bola ng maayos,” Caralipio bared.

“Di kami makapasok sa loob tapos yung depensa nila, nag-sona sila, di kami naka-adjust dun at nakatapos ng play namin.”

The Knights could have actually been 0-2 right now had it not been for Kurt Reyson’s heroics in their 101-97 overtime win over Jose Rizal University.

But as tough as the first two games have been for Letran, the veteran in Caralipio knows that they’ll figure it out in the end.

“Maganda rin [na natalo this early], kasi nalalaman namin kung ano pang dapat namin gawin, anong dapat pa namin ma-improve as a team, makapagadjust din sa sistema para makuha na namin yung rhythm namin,” he said.

Sangalang doubled-down on his teammate’s comments by making a bold statement.

“Last na’to, last na talo na namin to.”

