Sangalang buckles down on D as Letran deals St. Benilde first loss

LOUIE Sangalang just couldn't let Letran down as it pulled off a thrilling 81-75 escape against College of St. Benilde to bounce back in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament Friday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The hard-nosed banger secured two crucial stops in the last 30 seconds, first denying Will Gozum's drive before a pivotal tip on Miggy Corteza that led to King Caralipio's game-sealing steal as the Knights survived the game challenge from the erstwhile unbeaten Blazers.

Sangalang's defensive might more than made up for his paltry 2-of-11 shooting as he finished with 10 rebounds and one block to go with his four points and three assists.

Brent Paraiso powered Letran with 25 points on 4-of-5 shooting from deep, alongside four steals, three assists, and two boards in a game where it had to steady the ship late after erecting a 71-56 lead late in the third frame.

Fran Yu flirted with a triple-double with his 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and six steals, as Pao Javillonar and Kobe Monje both had 10 in the win.

More importantly, the Knights were able to improve to a 2-1 slate after their shock 72-69 loss to Arellano last Sunday.

"I challenged the boys na wag sana mangyari yung nangyari last game. Very frustrated yung team kaya ayaw lang namin maulit," said coach Bonnie Tan.

It's a tough reality check for CSB which suffered its first loss after a 3-0 start.

Will Gozum paced the Blazers with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and two steals, as Corteza had 18 and seven in the loss.

CSB sorely missed the presence of shooter Migs Oczon who was under the weather for the game.

The Scores:

LETRAN 81 -- Paraiso 25, Yu 12, Javillonar 10, Monje 10, Caralipio 8, Reyson 6, Santos 6, Sangalang 4, Ariar 0, Olivario 0, Bautista 0.

CSB 75 -- Gozum 23, Corteza 18, Nayve 10, Lepalam 10, Cullar 7, Sangco 4, Pasturan 2, Flores 1, Marcos 0, Carlos 0, Dimayuga 0.

Quarters: 25-23, 50-46, 71-62, 81-75.

