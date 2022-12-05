Ineligible for individual awards, Sangalang focuses on Letran team goal

LOUIE Sangalang isn't losing sleep over missing out on any individual awards this season.

For the hardworking forward, the biggest prize is still Letran's to win.

"Sa kanila na," he said, shrugging off talks of a potential Mythical Team selection. "Yung individual awards, hindi mahalaga sa amin eh kasi iisa lang ang goal namin. Kahit na walang award sa amin basta makuha namin yung championship."

Sangalang ranked in the Top Five of the statistical points race, but his two-game suspension for an ejection in a game against Mapua in the first round made him ineligible for the MVP race and a Mythical Five nod.

Despite missing out on individual awards, the Bataan native still made it a point to do his best for the Knights, going on a near-perfect 10-of-11 shooting for his 24 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists in their 81-75 Game One win over St. Benilde in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball finals.

Sangalang, however, is in no mood to celebrate, saying the job still isn't over - all the more against a team as resilient as CSB.

"Para sa akin, sila yung pinakamahirap na kalaban eh. Good game lang kami," he said. "Plan talaga namin ilimit sila, yung key players nila. No. 1 sila sa scoring eh, so kami umaasa lang kami sa depensa namin.

"Depensa talaga ang magpapanalo sa amin."