Letran Knights on cusp of NCAA three-peat after beating St. Benilde

LETRAN pounced on a hobbling St. Benilde side to draw first blood in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament finals, 81-75, on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Fran Yu and Tommy Olivario delivered the finishing touches in the Knights' Game One win, calmly sinking their free throws in the final 23.4 seconds left to preserve a six-point affair and push the defending champions a win away from their dream three-peat.

Louie Sangalang posted a career-best 24 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block to carry his side to the victory.

King Caralipio also drained the big floater with 5:29 to play that made it a 75-69 for his 16 points, two assists, and one steal, while Kurt Reyson shot 3-of-8 from deep for his 13 points, four boards, and three dimes.

Brent Paraiso also chimed in nine points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals before fouling out with 3:49 left, and Yu got seven points, five boards, and five dimes.

"Again, yung composure ng mga veterans, yun yung ginamit namin which is yung experience," said coach Bonnie Tan. "Ang sa akin lang, sinabi lang namin na we will not win if we will outscore lang yung Benilde. We have to focus and correct our defensive rules."

Game Two is on Sunday, still at the Big Dome.

Presumptive MVP Will Gozum powered the Blazers with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists, but had to deal with cramps and had to exit late in the third quarter before checking in with 50.4 seconds remaining.

Miggy Corteza also defied a cramping left quad muscle and still produced 18 points and two boards, scoring back-to-back buckets to keep CSB in the game, 76-73 in the last 3:09.

Cramps, though, was the biggest bane for the Blazers with six players, including Mark Sangco, Robi Nayve, JC Cullar, and Makoy Marcos all going down in different points of the game.

CSB also played without Migs Oczon for all but two minutes of the game after suffering a left ankle sprain early in the first quarter.

The Scores:

LETRAN 81 -- Sangalang 24, Caralipio 16, Reyson 13, Paraiso 9, Yu 7, Javillonar 5, Olivario 4, Santos 2, Go 1, Tolentino 0, Monje 0, Ariar 0.

CSB 75 -- Gozum 18, Corteza 18, Sangco 10, Nayve 9, Marcos 7, Pasturan 4, Oczon 3, Cullar 2, Carlos 2, Lepalam 2, Flores 0, Sumabat 0.

Quarters: 25-21, 52-50, 66-67, 81-75.