Letran pair Paraiso, Sangalang hit with one-game suspensions

BRENT Paraiso and Louie Sangalang will miss the upcoming Letran-San Beda game on Friday after being handed one-game suspensions for incidents that marred the Knights' NCAA match against Mapua on Tuesday.

NCAA basketball commissioner Tonichi Pujante cited NCAA and Fiba by-laws in handing out the punishment to the Letran pair for separate incidents that marred the endgame of the Knights' 67-62 win over the Cardinals.

Pujante said the league established upon a review that "Paraiso intentionally hit Mapua's Adrian Nocum at the back of his head with an elbow which is a deliberate act of violence and not a legitimate basketball play."

The official also cited a Fiba rule to answer questions raised by Paraiso and Letran coaches on why the calls were made long after the infractions were committed.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

"For Paraiso, the game officials exercised Fiba Art. 42 Special Situations. Art. 42.1 state that in the same stopped-clock period which follows an infraction, special situations may arise when additional infraction(s) are or have been committed.

"Upon thorough review, it was established that Paraiso intentionally hit Mapua's Adrian Nocum at the back of his head with an elbow which is a deliberate act of violence and not a legitimate basketball play," he stated.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

As for Sangalang, he was suspended after being ejected late in the game for successive technical fouls.

Pujante reiterated that there's no room for violence in the NCAA and he has handed his judgment without any prejudice.

"I strongly denounce violence of any form in and outside the playing court. Rest assured I've addressed this with utmost objectivity and compassion," he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.