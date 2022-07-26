UNIVERSITY of the Philippines' game against Jose Rizal University in the PG Flex Linoleum-UCBL Preseason Tournament on Tuesday was abandoned with a quarter left to play after Heavy Bombers winger John Amores punched the Maroons’ Mark Gil Belmonte.

The game was halted at the 2:11 mark of the third period after the two, who were jostling for position, went down that led to Amores throwing a punch at Belmonte.

Players from both sides were quick to break off the fight. Amores was ejected for a disqualifying foul.

UP was leading 52-41, at that point and was awarded with the win via forfeiture.

It was the Fighting Maroons' third win in the preseason tourney as they continue their preparations for their title defense this coming UAAP Season 85.

