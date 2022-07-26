Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Jul 26
    Basketball

    UP wins by forfeiture in UCBL as JRU Bomber punches Maroons player

    by randolph b. leongson
    5 hours ago
    undefined
    Mark Belmonte is attended to by medical staff.

    UNIVERSITY of the Philippines' game against Jose Rizal University in the PG Flex Linoleum-UCBL Preseason Tournament on Tuesday was abandoned with a quarter left to play after Heavy Bombers winger John Amores punched the MaroonsMark Gil Belmonte.

    The game was halted at the 2:11 mark of the third period after the two, who were jostling for position, went down that led to Amores throwing a punch at Belmonte.

    See Bismarck Lina steps up as UP Maroons turn back EAC Generals

    Players from both sides were quick to break off the fight. Amores was ejected for a disqualifying foul.

    UP was leading 52-41, at that point and was awarded with the win via forfeiture.

    It was the Fighting Maroons' third win in the preseason tourney as they continue their preparations for their title defense this coming UAAP Season 85.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Mark Belmonte is attended to by medical staff.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again