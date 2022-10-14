John Amores looks to move past controversy and help JRU gain respectability

ALL John Amores wanted was to get back on the court and play the game he loves.

Sitting out the last season, the 6-foot-2 forward was looking to make up for lost time when he rejoined Jose Rizal University's buildup for NCAA Season 98.

What he didn't expect, though, was the controversy he'll garner.

One punch during one preseason game has tarnished the name he has tried so hard to build and that reputation carried over to the NCAA season itself, with him regularly figuring in scuffles and many looking at him as a hothead.

But through it all, the Pagsanjan, Laguna native kept his eyes on the ball and craving nothing but success for the Heavy Bombers.

JRU sure has achieved just that, sitting near the top of the standings late in the first round with an improbable 5-2 win-loss record and riding a five-game win streak, defying preseason predictions and bucking the low expectations placed on its shoulders.

John Amores on road to redemption

"Siguro lumalabas lang yung kagustuhan naming manalo. Bigla na lang lumabas at yun ang naging resulta," said Amores, who has been a big factor for the Heavy Bombers' early success.

He has posted 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.1 steals through seven games, including a 19-point performance in JRU's 83-80 stunner over San Beda last Oct. 4.

Amores' solid play was just one of the few positives for the Heavy Bombers, together with those of returnees Agem Miranda and Ry dela Rosa, holdovers Joshua Guiab, Marwin Dionisio, and JL delos Santos, and rookie William Sy, as they try to erase the miserable one-win campaign some months back.

But to the 23-year-old, it's all a matter of staying true to what coach Louie Gonzalez has taught them.

"Nag-prepare lang kami, sinunod namin ang gusto nila coach na dumepensa, pumressure. Kasi pag di mo ginawa yun, ilalabas ka niya," he said. "Kami ang gumagawa ng playing time namin sa loob. Yun ang baon namin dito, yung depensa namin, wala nang iba."

Amores promised that JRU is not content one bit, aiming to sustain this fine run into the second round and prove that the Heavy Bombers do deserve the league's respect.

"Di kami pwedeng matuwa sa ganito. Kailangan magtrabaho pa kami. Yun ang gusto kong iparating na kailangan namin pagtrabaho. Hindi pa natatapos dito yung season," he said.

And if it also brings his name back up in the process? Then it's all a bonus for him.

"Basta magtrabaho lang ako at darating ang puntos. Ang tinatrabaho namin dito, hindi pangsarili lang. Maglalaro lang ako, gagawin ko lang yung gusto ni coach at tiwala lang. Magtatrabaho pa kami ng mas doble."

