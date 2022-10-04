JRU overcomes San Beda for fourth straight victory

JOSE Rizal University weathered San Beda's late uprising, scoring an 83-80 upset for its fourth straight win in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament on Tuesday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Heavy Bombers averted a massive meltdown after leading by 20 points in the first half after the Red Lions botched two chances to force overtime.

JB Bahio muffed his undergoal stab but San Beda got another chance after Ry dela Rosa was called for a travelling violation with 10.0 seconds to play. James Kwekuteye's last layup, however, just rimmed out.

Joshua Guiab could only get a split from the line with 4.1 seconds to spare, but William Sy secured the offensive rebound to lock up the victory for JRU.

Agem Miranda led the balanced attack for the Heavy Bombers with 21 points, three rebounds, three assists, and one steal, as John Amores shot four treys for his 19 points, two boards, and two assists.

Marwin Dionisio added 16 points and four boards, while Guiab had 14 points and nine rebounds.

It was a massive victory for JRU which last won against San Beda in Sept. 6, 2016 when Teytey Teodoro led the Kalentong squad to a 97-88 win back in NCAA Season 92.

Since then, the Red Lions have gotten the better of the Heavy Bombers in their last seven faceoffs.

JRU also tied San Beda in third place with 4-2 cards.

Bahio's miss stained his solid 19-point, 10-rebound performance for the Red Lions as Kwekuteye also got 14 points on 5-of-15 shooting, to go with four boards.

It also spoiled Gab Cometa's breakout game as he scored 11 of his 15 points in that fourth quarter fightback.

The scores:

JRU 83 - Miranda 21, Amores 19, Dionisio 16, Guiab 14, Dela Rosa 6, Sy 4, Gonzales 2, Celis 1, Delos Santos 0, Arenal 0, Villarin 0.

San Beda 80 - Bahio 19, Cometa 15, Kwekuteye 14, Ynot 12, Andrada 6, Alfaro 4, Cortez 4, Sanchez 3, Visser 2, Tagala 1, Cuntapay 0, Jopia 0.

Quarterscores: 24-16; 49-33; 66-58; 83-80.

