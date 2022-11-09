UP sports official says NCAA fracas could have been avoided as case pending vs Amores

A PROMINENT University of the Philippines backer believes that the incident involving John Amores in the game against St. Benilde on Tuesday could have been avoided had Jose Rizal University acted upon past incidents involving the player.

Renan Dalisay, president of NowheretogobutUP Foundation, shared that UP team manager Agaton Uvero personally wrote to JRU president Dr. Vicente Fabella to conduct an internal investigation after Amores punched the Maroons' Mark Gil Belmonte in a preseason league in July.

See Amores hit with indefinite ban as punch leaves Belmonte with busted mouth

"After the punching incident involving UP’s very young recruit Mark Belmonte who was just 18 years old at that time, the UPMBT Management decided to take action to avoid future incidents from happening," he wrote.

"The unfortunate incident this afternoon where some CSB players were seriously injured could have been avoided if the school administration and the coaching staff of JRU acted swiftly on the matter. We expected JRU to take proactive steps."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

Dalisay also attached the communication between the two schools and it took JRU a month to issue a response.

"We would like to inform you that we are continuing our inquiry into the incident with the hope of establishing the facts and determining any liability," wrote JRU's legal counsel Atty. Manuel Quiambao.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

John Amors is brought to the dugout then escorted to the team bus. PHOTO: NCAA



MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

There is now a pending criminal case against Amores.

"But since nothing came out of our efforts with the school’s administration, we were morally bound to file a criminal case against JRU player John Amores," Dalisay wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Amores and JRU are still awaiting the penalties from the NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) following his actions.