EAC notches eighth victory with rout of also-ran Arellano

EMILIO Aguinaldo College dominated Arellano University, 77-64 in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament on Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

King Gurtiza and JP Maguliano sealed the victory for EAC with a 5-0 run in the last three minutes.

EAC improved to an 8-7 win-loss record bouncing back from a loss to Mapua.

Arellano, already out of playoff contention, dropped to 2-12.

Gurtiza led Emilio Aguinaldo College with 23 points to go with six boards and two assists, while Erian Umpad finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

Tmac Ongotan finished with 11 points and two rebounds, while Ernest Geronimo scored 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists for the Chiefs.

The scores:

EAC 77- Gurtiza 23, Umpad 12, Maguliano 9, Tolentino 8, Robin 7, Cosejo 6, Bacud 4, Quinal 3, Luciano 3, Angeles 2, Ochavo 0, Cosa 0, Loristo 0, Villaflor 0, Balowa 0.

Arellano 64- Ongotan 11, Geronimo 10, Camay 9, Capulong 6, Mallari 5, Talampas 5, Dayrit 5, Rosalin 4, Sunga 4, Villarente 3, Yanes 2, Abastillas 0, Dela Cruz 0.

