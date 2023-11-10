Occasional heckles can't dampen John Amores joy in PBA debut

JOHN Amores reached the apex of his playing career a year after it hit rock bottom.

The controversial 6-foot-2 rookie made his PBA debut on Friday for Northport in the Commissioner’s Cup and came away with flying colors in a 108-103 win over Terrafirma at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Signed by the Batang Pier just last week, Amores played for eight minutes off the bench and finished with three points, two rebounds, and an assist.

The product of Jose Rizal University said he was grateful for the opportunity given him by Northport management considering that a little over a year ago, Amores’ career appeared to be over after running amok in an NCAA game.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa (Northport) management. Sila ang nagbigay sa akin ng opportunity na makapaglaro dito sa PBA. Binigyan nila ako ng chance na ma-prove yung sarili ko, binigyan nila ako ng pagkakataon na makapag-laro dito at itama ko yung mga mali kong nagawa,” said Amores.

He was referring to the punching incident he got involve in an NCAA men’s basketball tournament game last season involving the Heavy Bombers and the College of St. Benilde Blazers.

The episode led to his eventual suspension from the league and expulsion from the JRU team as he became local basketball’s public enemy No. 1.

Occasional hecklers

Amores has since mended his ways and is now slowly but surely rebuilding a tarnished image. There are still the occasional hecklers during games just like in the Terrafirma match, but the 24-year-old guard has learned to control his emotions.

“Ako kasi simula yung nangyari sa akin yun, yun mga nang-ba-bash sa akin, yung mga nagbabato sa akin ng mga masasamang salita, sila yung nagiging inspirasyon ko. Ginagawa ko silang inspirasyon,” he said.

“Hindi ko sila pinapansin, tuwing dina-down nila ako, wala, laro lang ako. Hindi ko na sila pinapansin.”

Northport did take notice though, and picked Amores in the fifth round of the last rookie draft. The Batang Pier management then took things to another level when they signed Amores to a one-year deal on the final day of October.

He believed his perseverance paid off as Amores practiced twice a day for two teams – with Northport in the PBA and with Muntinlupa in the MPBL.

“Nahirapan din ako, pero nandun yung tiyaga ko kahit dalawa ang ensayo ko,” said Amores. “Siguro doon sila natuwa na i-sign ako, na willing nila akong kuhanin.”

Muntinlupa's season in the MPBL ending in the ongoing playoffs allowed him to sign with the Batang Pier.

“Nagtiwala sila sa akin kaya thankful ako,” added Amores, who are grateful to Northport management led by owner, Rep. Mikee Romero, board of governor Eric Arejola, team manager Pido Jarencio and deputy Waiyip Chong, and coach Bonnie Tan.

