    Sat, Nov 11
    Athletics

    Emerson Obiena back in the spotlight with victory in Asia Masters Athletics

    EJ's father Emerson bags pole vault gold
    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    IT'S Emerson Obiena's time to shine.

    EJ Obiena’s father captured the gold medal in the 22nd Asia Masters Athletics Championships by topping the men's pole vault event 55-59 division at the New Clark City Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.

    The 59-year-old father of the second-ranked pole vaulter in the world cleared 3.60 meters to take home the gold. Facebook page Pilipinas Run-Jump-Throw reported that Obiena's mark is a new Asian record.

    EJ Obiena

    Before his son's rise, the elder Obiena had also brought pride to the country with his silver and bronze medals in the 1993 and 2005 Southeast Asian Games, respectively.

    Emerson's brother Edward got the silver with a clearance of 2.70 meters while Panhacharam Jayakumar of Sri Lanka took the bronze with a 2.30.

