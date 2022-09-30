Paraiso, Sangalang sanctions elevated to two-game bans after review

BRENT Paraiso and Louie Sangalang not only sat out Letran's game against San Beda on Friday but will also miss the Knights' match against Lyceum on Sunday.

NCAA basketball commissioner Tonichi Pujante slapped the Knights pair with two-game suspensions for their actions late the Letran-Mapua game on Tuesday.

The Letran pair were originally handed one-game suspensions for their ejections, but the sanctions were elevated after a review by the commissioner.

Paraiso was punished for his statements after the game questioning how the referees made the calls against him during a dead ball.

"Di ko alam anong planeta yung tawag na ganoon. Sa NBA at PBA, wala namang ganoon dahil nalipasan na eh," said the Knights guard.

Pujante said the updated Fiba rules are clear that calls can be reviewable if these are deemed as an 'act of violence,' like the call on Paraiso's elbow to Adrian Nocum's head.

The NCAA said Sangalang showed the middle finger and cursed at a referee after he was slapped with his second technical foul and ejected for taunting.

It's a tough development for Letran, which fell to 3-2 (win-loss) after a 76-68 loss to San Beda on Friday in a game which both Paraiso and Sangalang missed.

Without the two, Fran Yu, Paolo Javillonar, and Kurt Reyson will have to pick up the cudgels to keep the Knights from freefalling in the ongoing NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament.

