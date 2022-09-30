San Beda rides big comeback to take down undermanned Letran

SAN Beda pounced on an undermanned Letran side to pull off a come-from-behind 76-68 win on Friday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Red Lions fell behind by 17 points, 33-16, in the first quarter but buckled down on defense to slowly crawl their way back and stun a Knights side that were without suspended players Brent Paraiso and Louie Sangalang.

"They came out in the first quarter na lahat shumu-shoot. But sabi ko nga sa players, we have to put more pressure on them," said coach Yuri Escueta. "It's them picking up the pressure and effort lang sa defensive side."

Paraiso and Sangalang were suspended for one game each for being ejected in the Knights' last outing against Mapua.

James Kwekuteye led the way with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists as the Red Lions claimed back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

JB Bahio was also key for the Red Lions' fightback as he scored eight of his 16 points in the payoff period. He also had 13 boards, two steals, an assist, and a block. His jumper at the 2:18 mark gave the Red Lions a 72-67 lead.

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Letran still had chances to close in, but failed to convert each time. Worse, Paolo Javillonar was called for an unsportsmanlike foul which led to a Kwekuteye free throw that iced the win, 74-68, with 32.7 to play.

Peter Alfaro chimed in 13 points and three rebounds, as Tony Ynot did the dirty work with his seven points, six assists, and four rebounds.

It was a painful loss for Letran which waxed hot early and shot 9-of-13 from the field. But the Knights were limited to just 35 points in the next three frames and saw a two-game win streak come to an end.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Kurt Reyson carried the Knights with 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting from deep, to go with seven rebounds and two assists, while Caralipio had 17 points and 11 boards.

Fran Yu scored 17 points but struggled on a 5-of-19 clip from the field. His five assists and three rebounds atoned for his five turnovers.

The scores:

SAN BEDA 76 - Kwekuteye 17, Bahio 16, Alfaro 13, Ynot 7, Visser 6, Cortez 5, Cuntapay 5, Andrada 5, Jopia 2, Cometa 0, Tagala 0.

LETRAN 68 - Reyson 20, Caralipio 17, Yu 17, Javillonar 8, Monje 4, Olivario 2, Santos 0, Tolentino 0, Guarino 0, Miclat 0.

Quarters: 16-33, 42-43, 57-55, 76-68.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.