Marcial says PBA remains committed to play in next EASL tournament

THE PBA remains firm in its partnership with the East Asia Super League and the horror performances of its teams in the last EASL Champions Week won't change that.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial reaffirmed that commitment on Wednesday, just a day after arriving from Japan where San Miguel and the TNT Tropang GIGA went winless in the eight-team preseason competition featuring teams from Korea, Taiwan, Greater China, and the host country.

"Sasali pa rin tayo," Marcial said when asked if the horror performances of the two PBA teams in Utsunomiya have prompted a rethink of the league's plans vis a vis the fledgling Asian pro league.

On the contrary, the PBA commissioner said he and San Miguel sports director Alfrancis Chua took part in a meeting in Japan with EASL CEO Matt Bayer and officials from the Japan B.League, Korean Basketball League (KBL), and the P.League of Taiwan.

Chua is a member of the EASL advisory board.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Fiba Executive Director for Asia Hagop Khajirian also took part in the meeting which laid down the groundworks for the EASL's next tournament tentatively set in October.

Marcial said everything is still in its planning change, from the format to the venue to the participants in the nexl EASL tournament. There is even a motion to make the Philippines the host of the next event, but that is still to be discussed.

What remains certain is the participation of the PBA teams in the EASL which Marcial assured is unshaken after San Miguel and TNT, both hit by injuries and in the middle of their campaigns in the Governors Cup, lost all four games via blowouts.

The Beermen lost to B.League side Ryukyu Golden Kings and Korean side Anyang KGC by an average deficit of 41.5 points while TNT dropped games against Utsunomiya Brex and the Seoul SK Knights by an average margin of 27 points.

"Next season [ng EASL], andyan pa rin tayo," Marcial assured.

Asked if the PBA plans any changes on the preparation and participation of league teams in the EASL in the future, Marcial said changes, if any, still need to be discussed as he offered no excuses for the Japan letdown.

"Maraming factors," Marcial said about the TNT and SMB losses, citing primarily the PBA teams' unfamiliarity with playing with two imports. "But no excuses, talo talaga at magagaling ang mga nakalaban natin doon."