Why Japan may now be the premier basketball destination in Asia

OKINAWA, Japan – The EASL Champions Week concluded on Sunday with Anyang KGC winning over Seoul SK Knights in the title game. SPIN.ph was right here to witness the action in the tournament.

Here are some takeaways from our Japan coverage.

PBA TEAMS’ CAMPAIGN DOOMED FROM THE BEGINNING

San Miguel and TNT paid for poor showing in finishing the pocket tournament without a win in a combined four games. To make matters worse, the Beermen and the Tropang GIGA lost all the games by huge margins.

One of the major reasons for the defeats was the lack of preparation time with their second imports. Both Daniel Ochefu of TNT and Jessie Govan of San Miguel joined the teams with the benefit of only a few days of practice, and the lack of chemistry showed in their disappointing play. In contrast, the two imports of their opponents have been playing together with the locals for a long time in their domestic leagues.

With their unfamiliarity to Fiba rules, the PBA teams also struggled to adjust to the international game – from the style of play to the calls.

It goes without saying that PBA teams must step up if they want to be competitive in the EASL.

RHENZ ABANDO AND CARL TAMAYO WILL PLAY KEY ROLES WITH THEIR TEAMS

The EASL tournament also turned into a coming-out party for two Filipino imports in Rhenz Abando and Carl Tamayo. And boy, they both made quite an impression in the international club competition.

The Filipino audience finally got a glimpse of what Abando can bring to Anyang KGC in terms of athleticism and versatility. Anyang KGC coach Kim Sanghik is so high on Abando that he believes the high-flyer will play a bigger role as the KBL season progresses after an injury-hit start to his debut season.

The sentiments are more or less the same for Tamayo, who Ryukyu coach Dai Oketani said will play a pivotal role in the four-spot for the Golden Kings thanks to his ability to play well both inside and out.

CARL TAMAYO IS GETTING A LOT OF ATTENTION IN JAPAN

Tamayo hasn’t played a single game in the Japan B.League, yet he is already gaining a lot of attention with his Ryukyu Golden Kings. On two occasions, Tamayo has been interviewed by the Japanese media for his stellar play in the EASL ahead of his B.League debut against Kai Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

Tamayo already has his own team merchandise and fans have been spotted during the games wearing his jersey and shirt being sold at the team’s merchandise store at their home court, the Okinawa Arena.

OKINAWA IS READY FOR THE WORLD CUP

The Philippines may be the main host of the Fiba Basketball World Cup, but teams that will play in Japan, particularly in Okinawa, will have a great time at the Okinawa Arena. The home court of the Ryukyu Golden Kings has a seating capacity of 10,000 and gives off an NBA vibe, highlighted by its state-of-the-art scoreboard. Okinawa has also started drumming up the Fiba Basketball World Cup through different promotional efforts a few months to go before the global showpiece.

EASL HOSTING GIVES GLIMPSE OF WHY JAPAN HAS BECOME ONE OF THE PREMIER BASKETBALL DESTINATIONS IN ASIA

If you still believe Manila is the capital of Asian basketball, better take a look at Japan which has a thriving basketball market. The Utsunomiya and Okinawa venues are world-class and B.League teams make an effort to keep fans engaged with a lively in-game experience and merchandise. Besides, foreign players given a shot at playing as imports find it hard to say no - what with the nice weather, ideal living conditions, efficient traspo, sky-rocketing pay, and the pampering they receive from their respective teams.

No wonder Japan is now the destination of choice for a lot of Filipino youngsters,