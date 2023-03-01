TNT dealt a 33-point beating by Utsunomiya Brex in horror EASL debut

UTSUNOMIYA, Japan – TNT opened its East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week campaign on the wrong foot, losing to reigning Japan B.League champion Utsunomiya Brex, 99-66, on Wednesday at the Nikkan Arena.

The Tropang GIGA were outscored by the Brex, 32-8, in the second quarter and never recovered, losing their first game in Group B in lopsided fashion.

TNT looks to salvage its campaign when it closes the group stage campaign against the Seoul SK Knights on Friday, also at the Nikkan Arena.

Jalen Hudson carried the load for TNT with 28 points but ended up as the lone player in double figures as his teammates struggled. Daniel Ochefu had nine points and nine rebounds, while Calvin Oftana had eight

Utsunomiya imports Josh Scott and Jerrett Scott took advantage of TNT’s lack of ceiling, with Scott finishing with 24 points and 14 rebounds, and Scott adding 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Yusuke Endo had 17 points and six assists, and Seiji Ikaruga had 11 points apiece for the locals of Brex, who will play the Bay Area Dragons on Friday in their home court.

TNT was still clinging to a one-point lead, 27-26, when Utsunomiya came through with that huge run in the second quarter.

The Tropang GIGA trailed by as many as 34 points at one point.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The scores:

Utsunomiya Brex 99 – Scott 24, Grant 20, Endo 17, Ikaruga 11, Heijima 9, Yang 8, Takeuchi 5, Takashima 3, Kitagawa 2, Kasai 0, Araya 0, Watanabe 0.

TNT 66 – Hudson 28, Ochefu 9, Oftana 8, Castro 7, M. Williams 5, Pogoy 5, Chua 3, Khobuntin 1, Varilla 0, K. Willliams 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

Quarters: 25-26; 57-34; 79-55; 99-66.