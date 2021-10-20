Gilas cadet Jordan Heading signs with Taichung Suns in Taiwan pro league

JORDAN Heading is taking his act to Taiwan after signing up with the Taichung Suns in the country's newly formed pro league.
The T1 League side announced the signing on Wednesday, welcoming the Gilas Pilipinas cadet into its fold.
The Fil-Aussie guard was taken first overall by Terrafirma in the special Gilas Pilipinas round of the PBA Season 46 Rookie Draft back in March.
This will be a homecoming of sorts for Heading, who attended the American School of Marison in Taichung for his primary education.
Heading will be the third Filipino players to suit up as an import in this new league after Jason Brickman (Kaohsiung Poseidon Aquas) and Caelan Tiongson (Taoyuan Leopards).
Heading averaged 6.5 points on 33-percent shooting from deep, on top of 1.5 assists in 17.4 minutes in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers last June in Clark.
He hiked his numbers to 14.5 points on a blistering 72-percent clip from downtown, alongside 3.0 dimes and 1.5 rebounds in 29.1 minutes in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade.
