Caelan Tiongson comes out of retirement to play in Taiwan pro league

FIL-AM forward Caelan Tiongson is coming out of retirement to play in the brand-new T1 League in Taiwan.

The Taoyuan Leopards announced the signing of the 29-year-old banger to mark his return to the hardcourt after a two-year hiatus as the team's designated Asian player.

"Choosing #0 as his jersey number to signify his new start in Taiwan basketball, Tiongson hopes to make Taiwan his second home and further pursue his basketball dream here with the Taoyuan Leopards," the club wrote in a statement.

Caelan Tiongson last played for Alab Pilipinas in the ABL. PHOTO: marlo cueto

Continue reading below ↓

T1 League is a newly formed professional league in Taiwan composed of six teams, with the inaugural season set to tip off later this year.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

This marks the return of the 6-foot-5 Tiongson, who last played in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL).

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

He first played for Chong Son Kung Fu in the 2017-18 season and established himself as a defensive menace on his way to averages of 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.

Continue reading below ↓

The Biola product eventually joined Alab Pilipinas, nabbing 6.9 points, 4.6 boards, and 2.3 dimes the following season. Unfortunately, he was hounded by an ankle injury that led to the Philippine club exiting in the quarterfinals.

Curiously, the signing came exactly two years and one day to the date when Tiongson announced his retirement in 2019.

In Taiwan, he will be facing off against former Alab teammate Jason Brickman, who has signed with the Kaohsiung Poseidon Aquas.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.