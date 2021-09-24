Jason Brickman moves to Taiwan, signs with Poseidon Aquas

JASON Brickman is taking his act overseas anew, signing with Kaohsiung Poseidon Aquas in the T1 League of Taiwan.

The team announced the signing on Friday, bringing in the Fil-Am guard as its designated Asian player.

"I'm very excited to join the Poseidon team. Based on my past experience, the Taiwanese fans are very enthusiastic and look forward to playing at the Dome at home," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

Aquas chief executive Li Weicheng also welcomed the signing, saying, "Brickman stands out in many Asian and foreign countries. The main reason is his ability to control the rhythm. He will be an important captain for the Poseidon team."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Change of plans

Brickman earlier attempted to join the PBA Season 46 Rookie Draft, but ran into problems when it came to his citizenship documents.

He then committed to play for the Meralco team in the upcoming PBA 3x3 tournament.

Brickman, 30, last played for San Miguel Alab Pilipinas where he posted 8.9 points on a 45-percent shooting clip, as well as 9.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in the truncated 2019-20 ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) season.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

He ranks fourth in NCAA Division I's career assists list after his run with LIU Brooklyn, and also had stints in Russia, Germany, Malaysia, and Thailand.

In Kaohsiung, Brickman will team up with a former ABL import in Xavier Alexander.

Continue reading below ↓

T1 League is a newly formed professional league in Taiwan composed of six teams, with the inaugural season set to tip off later this year.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.