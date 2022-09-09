Roosevelt Adams signs with B.League Division 2 side Kagawa Five Arrows

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Fri, Sep 9
    by spin.ph staff
    Roosevelt Adams in action for Gilas Pilipinas against Saudi Arabia.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    OFFICIALLY add Roosevelt Adams to the PBA exodus.

    The 28-year-old Filipino-American wingman has signed a one-year deal with the Kagawa Five Arrows in the second division of the Japan B.League.

    Roosevelt Adams in B.League

    Spin.ph reported as early as January of Adams moving to Japan, just weeks after he declined a two-year contract extension offer by mother team Terrafirma.

    Spin.ph learned that the 2019 PBA regular draft first overall pick has a clause in his Japan contract that will allow him to play for Gilas Pilipinas when called up.

    The 6-foot-5 Adams played for the national team against Saudi Arabia in the August window of the Fiba World Cup qualifiers.

