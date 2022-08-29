Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Clarkson, Ramos set tone for morale-boosting Gilas rout of Saudi

    by randolph b. leongson
    Dwight Ramos dunks on a Saudi Arabian player in their Fiba World Cup Asian qualifier at the MOA Arena.
    Dwight Ramos dunks on a Saudi Arabian player in their Fiba World Cup Asian qualifier at the MOA Arena.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    IT wasn't the dominating wire-to-wire blowout that was anticipated, but Gilas Pilipinas got the job done and a much-needed morale boost.

    The Philippines, buoyed by a packed crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena, routed Saudi Arabia by 38 points, 84-46, in their 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifier on Monday that served up a rare feel-good moment for Philippine basketball.

    Jordan Clarkson Gilas vs SAudi

    Jordan Clarkson fulfilled his promise of delivering a victory in his first home game for Gilas, treating the 19,829 fans in attendance to a dazzling 23-point, 5-rebound, 6-assist performance before heading back to the NBA.

    He and Dwight Ramos pumped some life into the host team after a slow start, enabling the Philippines to create some separation before halftime before a 23-point third quarter opened leads as big as 25 points, 61-36.

      Clarkson's job was done by then as the rest of the Gilas players followed his lead and extended the advantage to its highest at 40 points, 84-44, after a Calvin Oftana floater in the last 1:10.

      Kai Sotto also had an impressive game as the starting center which he highlighted with a double-double effort of 16 points, 13 boards, and four blocks before heading back to Australia for his second season with the Adelaide 36ers.

      [READ: Chot hears boos from MOA crowd in Gilas vs Saudi]

      It was a testy start for Gilas as its quest to chase highlights led to a lethargic opener that saw Saudi Arabia take control early and hold a six-point lead.

      Ramos, fortunately, was there to spark a telling 10-0 run that gave the hosts a 35-23 second-quarter lead. Its defense also tightened up after the break, with Saudi Arabia being held to just 18 points in the second half.

      The Japan B.League import finished with nine points, six rebounds, and two assists to help the Philippines atone for a loss to Lebanon and even its record to 3-3 (win-loss) before its next pair of away games in the November window.

