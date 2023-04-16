Kai Sotto, Dragonflies suffer weekend sweep at hands of Nagoya

THE Nagoya Diamond Dolphins completed a weekend sweep of Kai Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies after scoring a 91-83 win on Friday in the Japan B.League season at the Dolphins Arena.

Playing without Rayray Parks for the 13th straight game, the Dolphins held off a comeback by the Dragonflies in the fourth quarter to post a fitting follow-up to their 91-88 win the day before.

Sotto scored six points on 3-for-7 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds with two turnovers in 21 minutes, but he played a prominent role in a comeback that got the Dragonflies within two points down the stretch.

However, the Dolphins got their acts together in time to pull off the win that tied them with the Dragonflies for fifth place on 38-15 (win-loss) marks.

Chiba leads the 24-team field on a 47-6 mark.