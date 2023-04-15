Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sat, Apr 15
    Japan B.League

    Ray Parks-less Nagoya holds off Kai Sotto, Hiroshima

    by spin.ph staff
    2 hours ago
    Kai Sotto Hiroshima vs Nagoya
    Kai Sotto battles for a rebound against a Nagoya player.
    PHOTO: B.League

    THE Nagoya Diamond Dolphins didn’t need Ray Parks to hold off Kai Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies, 91-88, in the Japan B.League on Saturday at Dolphins Arena.

    The Dolphins allowed the Dragonflies come back from a 13-point deficit, but hung on despite missing the services of Parks.

    Yutaro Suda led the Dolphins with 18 points, built on five triples, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

    Kai Sotto stats B.League April 15

    Sotto had a solid line for the Dragonflies with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 from the foul line, and seven boards against five turnovers in 23 minutes as a starter.

      The Dolphins improved to a 37-15 record to close in on their victims, who suffered their second loss in three games and fell to 38-14, staying in fourth spot in a share with Alvark Tokyo.

      The Dragonflies failed to sustain their momentum from a 99-69 rout of Osaka last Wednesday.

