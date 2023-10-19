Robert Bolick says wife's pregnancy prompted decision to leave B.League

THE FUKUSHIMA Firebonds' decision to release Robert Bolick upon his request came as a shock on Thursday.

But it made perfect sense for Bolick.

The former NorthPort star explained his decision to leave the Japan B.League second-division ballclub, saying his wife Cassandra is 10 weeks pregnant and the couple can't risk being away from each other during the pregnancy.

"[The decision to leave the Firebonds] was a personal sacrifice to ensure a safe pregnancy," said Bolick's agent Marvin Espiritu.

The 28-year old was already on board a flight back to Manila when the Firebonds organization made the announcement on the parting of ways.

The decision meant Bolick walked away from a multi-million-peso contract that was two years guaranteed [at close to a million pesos a month] and had a player's option for a third.

However, the home-and-away format of the B.League meant there would be times when he would be away from his wife for days at a time during road games and it was something the couple couldn'y bear.

The Japan B.League club there were back-and-forth discussions with Bolick about staying put, but said "Bolick was firm in his intentions, and in the end we decided to respect his wishes."

The former Gilas guard played just one game for the Firebonds, compiling 10 points, five rebounds, and two assists in 18 minutes of play against Yamagata last October 7. He sat out the rest of the Fukushima matches.

