    Here's why Matthew Aquino is eligible to play as a local in Japan B.League

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    Matthew Aquino is eligible to play as a local in Japan's B.League, thanks to his maternal grandma.
    PHOTO: Dante Peralta

    MATTHEW Aquino became the ninth Filipino player to play in the B.League after signing with the Shinshu Brave Warriors.

    But unlike the eight other Pinoy players there, the son of PBA great Marlou Aquino wasn't signed under the Asian Players Quota since he is eligible to play as a local.

    So how did that happen?

    Well, simple: Aquino has Japanese nationality.

    His Japanese lineage can be traced to his maternal grandmother, whose surname is Toma, and the Japanese citizenship has been passed on to his mother.

      The 25-year-old also owns a Japanese passport and has been travelling in and out of Japan even when he was still playing for National University and eventually for Bacoor City Strikers in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

      That means Aquino won't be strapped by any restriction placed on imports in the B.League.

      Matthew Aquino Shinshu Brave Warriors Japan B.League

      Actually, the Japanese professional league is lax when it comes to foreign players.

      Foreigners who were either born or raised in Japan and graduated from elementary and junior high schools there are considered as locals and not as imports, as per Japan Basketball Association regulations.

