Matthew Aquino joins Pinoys in Japan, signs with Shinshu Brave Warriors

MATTHEW Aquino will be the latest Filipino to play in Japan as he signed with Shinshu Brave Warriors.

Matthew Aquino in Japan B.League

The son of PBA great Marlou Aquino will be taking his act to the Land of the Rising Sun and will be the ninth Filipino to play in the Japanese professional league.

Unlike the other eight, though, the 6-foot-7 center wasn't signed under the Asian Players Quota and will be considered as a local as he holds a Japanese nationality.

PHOTO: MPBL

Continue reading below ↓

"I would like to express my gratitude to coach Michael [Katsuhisa] and to the Shinshu Brave Warriors organization for this opportunity to play for you. I am incredibly grateful for the faith you have given me, I will make sure to return it with my effort in every practice and game," he said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"I'm ready, I've been preparing my whole life for something like this, and I'm here to make God, my Family and everyone else proud. I'm very excited to come to Japan and can't wait to meet everybody, especially the boosters!"

Shinshu currently holds a 2-2 record in the ongoing 2021-22 B.League season, leaning on imports Josh Hawkinson, Anthony McHenry, and Wayne Marshall, as well as locals Yuta Okada, Reo Maeda, and Korean reinforcement Min Yang Jae.

Aquino is already in Japan and has cleared his mandatory 14-day quarantine, and will join the Brave Warriors for their game this weekend against Alvark Tokyo at Arena Tachikawa Tachihi.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

His debut, however, is set for next week when Shinshu visits Osaka Evessa on Oct. 23 and 24 at Ookini Arena in Maishima.

Aquino spent his college days with National University before taking his act to the semi-pro leagues, where he teamed up with his father Marlou in Bacoor City Strikers in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.