Two more PBA players under consideration for 15-man SEA Games lineup

GILAS Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes has added two players that will be up for consideration for the Final 15 that will be part of the national team bound for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial met with Reyes during a meeting after TNT’s game against Terrafirma on Wednesday to discuss the Gilas Pilipinas roster since the deadline of submission of names for the biennial meet is on March 12.

With the PBA board officially giving the green light to take part in the SEA Games, Marcial said he is now in the process of speaking to the players on Reyes’ wish list to complete the 15 on the national team roster.

Two more players who were not on the original 30 on Reyes’ wish list are now being considered to be part of the Final 15, according to Marcial.

“Kailangan makausap ko na ‘yung players ngayon kung okay sila sa schedule. Halos isang buwan ‘yun na magpa-practice sila sa April, dere-derecho na tapos punta na sa Hanoi,” said Marcial after his meeting with Reyes.

“Kung hindi sila libre at may commitment sila, papalitan agad namin,” Marcial added.

Indonesia, Thailand beef up

Marcial did not reveal the names of the new players or any persons from Reyes’ pool, although SPIN.ph learned that the addition of players was due to reports that Indonesia and Thailand will be fielding naturalized players for the biennial meet.

Reports stated that Indonesia, to be coached by Rajko Toroman, is adding a naturalized player in its pool in Marques Bolden, a 6-foot-10 player from Duke.

A mix of PBA and Gilas cadets will banner the Philippine team to the biennial meet it has dominated since the sport’s inception in the event in 1977, losing the gold just once.

