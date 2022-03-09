TNT secures PBA playoff berth after breezy win over Terrafirma

TNT secured a quarterfinal berth in the PBA 46th Season Governors’ Cup after defeating Terrafirma, 127-107, on Wednesday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Tropang GIGA took the first step in obtaining twice-to-beat advantage with a rout over the Dyip to improve their record to 6-4. TNT can clinch the incentive with a win over NorthPort on Friday.

Aaron Fuller led TNT with 24 points and 12 rebounds while Mikey Williams added 16 points in the victory.

Terrafirma ended another disappointing campaign on a five-game skid to drop to 2-9 (win-loss).

TNT coach Chot Reyes was not fully satisfied with the play of his team but was also glad to have played with a full line-up for the first time this conference.

“What we have is having a complete line-up, finally, since we started on the wrong foot with the import getting injured right away and we didn’t have Roger and we didn’t have Troy and Kib to start the conference,” said Reyes.

“I hope we are not yet peaking because there are still a lot of things for us to work on our game. Our defense was horrible tonight. The good thing is that there is a couple more games and we are in for a very, very tough battle on Friday against NorthPort,” said Reyes.

Jayson Castro had 15 points and six assists for TNT, which also took advantage of the absence of Juami Tiongson due to an ankle injury.

Antonio Hester had 30 points and 13 rebounds, while Ed Daquioag had 19 points. Joshua Munzon had 16 points in his first game against his fellow draft class Williams.

The scores:

TNT 127 – Fuller 24, M. Williams 16, Castro 15, Erram 12, Montalbo 12, Rosario 9, Pogoy 8, Reyes 7, Khobuntin 7, Ganuelas-Rosser 3, Cruz 0, Heruela 0, Alejandro 0, Banal 0.

Terrafirma 107 – Hester 30, Daquioag 19, Munzon 16, Calvo 9, Batiller 9, Cahilig 8, Go 5, Pascual 4, Ramos 4, Balagasay 3, Camson 0.

Quarters: 30-23; 61-53; 90-77; 127-107.

