Chot meets with PBA to get ball rolling on formation of 30-man Gilas pool

PBA players will most likely comprise the bulk of Gilas Pilipinas players in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi following a meeting between league commissioner Willie Marcial and national coach Chot Reyes.

Marcial said Reyes has informed the league of his plan to create a pool of 30 players from PBA players and Gilas pool mainstays for the next round of competitions for the national team beginning with the SEA Games in May.

Also in the Gilas schedule are the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers window, Fiba Asia Cup, and the Asian Games.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Marcial declined to reveal the names of the PBA players that are on the wishlist of Reyes, saying that a board meeting is slated to formally inform the team governors about the plans of the Gilas coach.

It is very likely though that the PBA will lend players for the tournaments since the SEA Games, set from May 12 to 23, will fall on the offseason of the pro league.

Continue reading below ↓

“Tatapat ng offseason ‘yun,” said Marcial.

All-PBA team

An all-PBA team coached by Barangay Ginebra's Tim Cone was also fielded when the country hosted the SEA Games in 2019, winning the gold easily before its fans at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

A hybrid team with PBA players became a possibility for this year’s SEA Games due to the unavailability of college players for the SEA Games with the UAAP and the NCAA ongoing during that time.

Reyes and team manager Butch Antonio met with Marcial and deputy commissioner Eric Castro to discuss Gilas plans moving forward following their campaign in the Fiba Basketball World Cup first and second window where the Philippines finished with an even 1-1 win-loss record.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Nilatag sa amin ‘yung schedules. Nilatag din ‘yung 30 players. Kailangan ko i-discuss sa board and saka ko siya babalikan. Kailangan okay ang players at teams. Ang importante, ‘yung schedule,” said Marcial.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.