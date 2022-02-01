Top PBA special draft pick Isaac Go leaves Gilas, explores options

ISAAC Go is exploring his options after opting not to re-sign with Gilas Pilipinas.

Go's manager PJ Pilares of the Titan Management Group confirmed the move, saying the 6-foot-7 center out of Ateneo is looking forward to the next chapter of his career.

Go is the third player from the special Gilas round of the 2019 class to opt out of the national team pool program after Rey Suerte and Allyn Bulanadi.

His decision also comes just hours after news leaked out that Tab Baldwin, Go's coach at Ateneo and Gilas, has been replaced as national coach by Chot Reyes.

Go was taken No. 1 oveall by Terrafirma in the special draft but was immediately moved on loan to the national team under an agreement between the PBA and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

Go himself hinted about the change in an Instagram post:

He averaged 3.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in 12.7 minutes for Gilas in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers while serving as the young group's silent leader on and off the court.

Like Suerte and Bulanadi, Go can now talk with the Dyip on suiting up in the ongoing PBA Governors' Cup, or even survey what the overseas market presents for him.

