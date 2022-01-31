Chot Reyes back as Gilas coach after Tab Baldwin steps down

AFTER TNT, it's now a Gilas Pilipinas homecoming for Chot Reyes.

The man responsible for guiding the country back to the FIBA World Cup is poised to take over anew the national team program leading to the country's hosting of the so-called Olympics of basketball.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) confirmed the development late Monday night, or three weeks before the country hosts the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Reyes return to the national team starts on Tuesday, almost a year since coming back from a decade-long coaching sabbatical in the PBA on his way to steering TNT to the Philippine Cup championship.

Tab Baldwin, the man Reyes will be replacing, decided to step down from the post and will concentrate on his job as coach of the Ateneo Blue Eagles, whose schedule of playing in the return of the UAAP could overlap with the preparation of Gilas Pilipinas for the World Cup.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.