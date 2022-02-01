Rey Suerte, Allyn Bulanadi to be released by Gilas, finally suiting up in PBA

REY Suerte and Allyn Bulanadi have decided to move on to the PBA after their stint with Gilas Pilipinas.

A formal release from the national squad is expected to be issued soon, with Suerte and Bulanadi now free to speak with their respective mother teams about their PBA stint.

Suerte was picked second by Blackwater and Bulanadi fourth by Alaska in the special round of the 2019 PBA draft, placed on loan to the national team.

The development also comes after a coaching change in the national team with Chot Reyes replacing Tab Baldwin starting on Tuesday.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas will be releasing the two players on Tuesday, SPIN learned.

Rey Suerte was out with an ankle injury when Gilas played Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark.

Suerte and Bulanadi saw limited action in their two years with the national pool.

A product of the University of Visayas and University of the East, Suerte did not play during the last window of the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark last year owing to an ankle injury.

Bulanadi did not play in a single game for Gilas due to various injuries, but has since recovered and ready for action.

Suerte and Bulanadi are eligible to play in the Governors’ Cup after signing with their mother teams.

