    USA plays Canada with nine-man squad sans Banchero, Ingram, Jackson Jr

    Three cases of illnesses for bronze-seeking USA squad
    by John Mark Garcia
    1 Hour ago
    Paolo Banchero
    Paolo Banchero, Brandon Ingram, and Jaren Jackson Jr. are unavailable for Team USA's bronze medal game.
    TEAM USA only has nine men available in its bronze medal game against Canada at the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

    Paolo Banchero, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Brandom Ingram are all unavailable and were taken off the matchday squad in their final salvo in Manila due to 'illness.'

    For the second straight game, Ingram was excluded from the matchday squad due to prior respiratory issues.

    However, Team USA did not disclose any specific reason for Banchero and Jackson Jr.'s absences despite both big men partaking in the squad's semis defeat to Germany two days ago.

