    Brandon Ingram out of World Cup semis with respiratory problems

    Ingram's exclusion revealed less than an hour before tipoff vs. Germany
    by John Mark Garcia
    2 hours ago
    Brandom Ingram will miss Team USA's semifinals bout with Germany in the 2023 Fiba World Cup.
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    BRANDON Ingram will sit out Team USA's knockout semifinal match in the 2023 Fiba World Cup against Germany on Friday.

    READ: Serbia crushes Canada hopes, reaches Fiba World Cup final

    In a last minute announcement, the team confirmed Ingram's exclusion from the matchday squad due to an upper respiratory illness.

    The New Orleans Pelicans forward was an integral part of Steve Kerr's starting unit in the first couple of group stage games before being replaced by Josh Hart the rest of the way.

      Ingram averaged 5.7 points, three boards, and 2.7 dimes in six World Cup outings.

