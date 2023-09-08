Germany stands ground in face of US comeback, makes World Cup final

GERMANY bounced Team USA out of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup with a pulsating 113-111 win on Friday to advance to the finals.

Andreas Obst and Dennis Schroder hit timely baskets as Germany survived a furious USA rally in the endgame after taking a 12-point lead to the fourth quarter before a packed crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena.

With the win, Germany arranged a finals match with Serbia in an all-European final in Manila, while sending Team USA to a third-place match against Canada.

Franz Wagner and Daniel Theis also had solid showings in Germany's their first-ever win over Team USA in the Fiba World Cup.

The scores:

Germany (113) - Obst 24, F. Wagner 22, Theis 21, Schroder 17, M. Wagner 10, Thiemann 10, Voigtmann 6, Bonga 3, Lo 0, Giffey 0, Hollatz DNP, Kramer DNP.

USA (111) - Edwards 23, Reaves 21, Bridges 17, Brunson 15, Hart 9, Jackson Jr 8, Haliburton 7, Banchero 6, Portis Jr 5, Johnson 0, Kessler 0, Ingram DNP.

Quarterscores: 33-31; 59-60; 94-84; 113-111.

