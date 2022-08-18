Scottie, Tolentino, Adams show up for Gilas practice

REIGNING PBA MVP Scottie Thompson joined the Gilas Pilipinas training pool practice for the first time at the Meralco gym.

Thompson was one of 11 players who attended the third day of the national team’s training for the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

His Barangay Ginebra teammate Arvin Tolentino was also around, and so was Japan B.League-bound Roosevelt Adams, who just arrived from the US.

Here's Adams' post on Instagram:

PHOTO: Roosevelt Adams IG Page

The three joined regulars Dwight Ramos, Kevin Alas, Jamie Malonzo, Carl Tamayo, Thirdy Ravena, Francis Lopez, Kiefer Ravena, and Bobby Ray Parks Jr. in Friday's practice.

Coach Chot Reyes was with deputies Tim Cone and Jong Uichico.

Not around was Serbian assistant coach Nenad Vucinic, who sources said would formally tender his resignation from the national team later that day.

This marks the second time Thompson has been called up by Gilas after playing for the national team during the World Cup qualifiers in 2019 under coach Yeng Guiao.

Thompson and Tolentino are two of the three Barangay Ginebra players loaned to the national pool together with Japeth Aguilar.

More members of the 24-man pool called up by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) are expected to join the Gilas practices, exactly a week before it battles Lebanon in Beirut to kick off its campaign in the fourth window.

NBA player Jordan Clarkson is scheduled to arrive on Saturday night while Australia-based Kai Sotto will plane in on Friday night.

On the 29th, Gilas hosts Saudi Arabia in what would be the first local game of NBA star Jordan Clarkson at the Mall of Asia Arena.

