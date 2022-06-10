Three years after begging off, Scottie says he's ready to play for Gilas

SCOTTIE Thompson is now ready to become a Gilas Pilipinas player again.

Although no call-up has come yet from the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) for the reigning PBA MVP to rejoin the national men’s team, Thompson feels he's ready to answer the invite if given the chance anew.

“Isang karangalan yun ang makapaglaro sa national team. Bihira 'yung nabibigyan ng opportunity na ganyan,” said the Barangay Ginebra high-flyer in his first-ever appearance in the Spin Zoom In podcast on Friday.

“So far, wala pang call-up. Wala pa naming offer.”

Three years ago, the Ginebra star was chosen to become part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

He played five games for coach Yeng Guiao during the Asian qualifiers, but personally begged off from joining the team while Gilas was finally preparing for its campaign in basketball’s world championship.

Thompson admitted then that he felt he wasn’t fully ready to don the national colors back then, and believes he still had a lot more to improve in his game for him to be effective playing for Gilas.

“Totoo naman yun ako ang nakiusap kay coach Yeng na mag-beg off muna ako para i-improve ko yung sarili ko as a player,” recalled Thompson of his decision to skip competing with Gilas in the World Cup in China.

“Nung time na yun kinausap ko si coach Yeng. Ang feeling ko nung time na yun ang dami pang deserving sa spot na yun. So sabi ko I need to work on my personal skills like yung sa shooting (ko). Ang dami ko pang need na i-improve nung time na yun,” he added.

“At the same time, iniisip ko halos sabay yung (PBA) season and Gilas, so wala akong time kung saan ko lalagay yung extra work ko para i-improve yung pagiging player ko.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

But now a more matured player and with enough confidence, the former NCAA MVP from Perpetual Help said he’s willing to play again for Gilas should another chance come along.

“Siguro mas nag-improve nga kahit papaano (yung game). Siguro a little bit ready sa international (tournaments) if ever,” said Thompson. “So ready lang palagi kung mabigyan ng pagkakataon. So ready na ako.”

Be it coach Chot Reyes or anyone else, Thompson said he’s ready to play whoever is at the helm of Gilas Pilipinas by the time the country co-hosts the quadrennial showpiece with Japan and Indonesia next year.

“Kahit sinong coach naman, lahat naman magagaling. As a player, kung sino man yung coach na ilalagay, always trust the process, and obviously as a student of the game, pag nag-succeed yung team, successful kayong lahat kahit sino man ang coach mo dun.”

Judging by the way Scottie walk the talk, the 28-year-old guard indeed, appeared ready to become a Gilas Pilipinas player again.

