President Bongbong Marcos expected to grace Gilas game at MOA Arena

PRESIDENT Marcos Jr will grace the Philippine men's basketball team's FIBA World Cup Asian qualifier game against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night.

Multiple SPIN.ph sources confirmed Marcos will be attending the 7 p.m. game at the Mall of Asia Arena - his first appearance in a sports event as the chief executive.

As it is, security around the venue has been bit tight as early as 3 p.m. with several police personnel scattered around the MoA area.

Text messages sent to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) have yet been replied to as of posting time.

But the federation is on 'alert mode' if ever the Chief Executive decides to watch the final game of the August window that will feature Fil-Am Jordan Clarkson playing on Philippine soil for the very first time.

"We are preparing," said a top basketball official, who asked not to be named.

If ever, Marcos Jr will be the second straight president to watch a Gilas Pilipinas game at MoA.

President Duterte watched and even did the ceremonial toss when the Filipinos played France during the FIBA Olympic qualifier back in 2016.

Duterte also watched a Gilas game in Foshan, China during the 2019 Fiba World Cup.

Marcos Jr had so far been showing support to Philippine sports in only his second month in office.

The Filipinas women's football team that won the AFF championship paid a courtesy call to Marcos Jr last month and was welcomed to Malacanang by the president. Ditto with IBO flyweight champion Dave Apolinario.

Curiously, the first time the world basketball championship was held in the country in 1978, the late father Ferdinand Marcos was Philippine president.

The Philippines will be co-hosting the FIBA World Cup next year together with Japan and Indonesia.

