    Josh Giddey says Kai Sotto has a lot of upside for his future

    by spin.ph staff
    2 hours ago
    KAI Sotto is trying to replicate Josh Giddey's path to the NBA.

    Giddey thinks Sotto can do it.

    The OKC Thunder rookie sensation gave Sotto a resounding vote of confidence, saying the Filipino big man of the Adelaide 36ers has a lot of upside in his game that could pave his path to the NBA.

    “Kai’s a very fun player to watch,” Giddey, the do-it-all point guard who played for the 36ers in the NBL before being picked No. 6 overall by the Thunder in the 2021 NBA Rookie Draft, told adelaide36ers.com.

    “There’s a lot of upside for where he can get to in the future.”

    The 7-foot-3 Sotto and Giddey are set to play against each other in a preseason game between the 36ers and Thunder in October in Australia.

    But even before that happens, Giddey said he likes the chances of the undrafted Sotto eventually achieving his basketball dreams.

    “He’s a young kid, but for a guy that big, he moves well and he’s a smart player,” Giddey said. “What I got to see of him last year I was really impressed.”

