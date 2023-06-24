NBA's reigning best rookie Paolo Banchero commits to Team USA for World Cup

REIGNING NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero has committed to play for Team USA at the 2023 Fiba World Cup in the Philippines this August.

The 2022 NBA Draft's first overall pick quickly had a commanding presence on offense for the Orlando Magic, averaging 20 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in his breakout rookie year.

Banchero's decision to represent the United States, as reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, was a rather controversial decision because of his Italian descent from his father's side.

Also worth noting is that 20-year-old Paolo has an older Filipino-Italian cousin in 34-year-old Meralco Bolts star Chris Banchero.

In terms of international commitments, the Magic forward previously committed to play for the Azzurri, Italy's national team, in 2022 after securing an Italian passport to make him eligible for FIBA competitions.

PHOTO: AP

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Although Banchero has yet to personally announce his upcoming plans, it is now expected that he'll be among the leading prospects to be included in the final 12-man roster.

Other NBA stars who committed to Team USA for the World Cup are Austin Reaves, Jalen Brunson, Brandon Ingram, Tyrese Haliburton, Jaren Jackson Jr., Mikal Bridges, Bobby Portis, Walker Kessler, and Cam Johnson.

USA Basketball will begin its training camp on August 3 — exactly 23 days before their first World Cup match against New Zealand at the Mall of Asia Arena.