Chris Banchero says sky's the limit for cousin Paolo

WHILE Paolo Banchero’s emergence as the No. 1 overall pick in the recent NBA draft created quite a buzz, Chris Banchero was the least surprised.

“His work unethic is unmatched,” said the Meralco Bolts guard of his younger cousin.

“He’s the type of guy that’s in there (at the gym) at 3 a.m., 4 a.m. late nights, early mornings, and that’s just the way he’s always been.”

The 19-year-old forward out of Duke was made the top overall pick by the Orlando Magic in last month’s NBA Draft despite Auburn’s Jabari Smith emerging as the projected No. 1 selection in several mock drafts.

But his Filipino-Italian cousin believes Banchero deserves the billing.

“It’s an amazing thing. He’s one of the best basketball players in the world, and I think he’ll continue to be the best,” said the 33-year-old Meralco playmaker.

The Bancheros are from Seattle, Washington, and both Chris and Paolo went to the same high school at O’Dea.

While Chris went to Seattle Pacific in college, Paolo was initially expected to commit to Washington, only to take his act to the Blue Devils later on.

Chris said Paolo surrounding himself with the right people only assured himself of a bright future in the NBA.

“He represents our city, he represents our family and the way he handles everything at such a young age is amazing to watch and amazing to see,” said the elder Banchero.

“He got people around him, his mother and his father, trainers from our city that have really made sure that he’s on the right path.”

With the large age gap, Chris said he didn’t get the chance to play against his cousin.

But they did train together just before Paolo declared for the NBA draft.

“I never got the chance to play with him, (but) we were able to train together the last time I was in Seattle,” said the Meralco guard.

