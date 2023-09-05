Kouame, Brownlee lead Gilas lineup submitted to Asiad organizers

SEVEN of the players who saw action in the FIBA World Cup are on the Team Philippines’ list for men’s basketball to the Hangzhou 12th Asian Games.

The lineup, according to Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, was submitted along with those in 39 other sports or disciplines where Filipino athletes are competing in the Games that start September 23.

“The deadline for the Entry by Names [EBN] was last July 25 and whatever list a national Olympic committee submitted is deemed official,” Tolentino said.

The EBN also listed Chot Reyes and Tim Cone as head coach and assistant coach, although that is expected to change after the former announced his resignation at the end of Gilas' campaign at World Cup.

The lineup is also expected to face similar revisions.

However, any changes, Tolentino said, would have to be appealed before the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño



Tolentino also said that Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame, both naturalized, are eligible for the Asian Games for the simple rule that they only need to show a valid Philippine passport.

“Only the passport,” Tolentino said.

The same rule opens the Asiad door for other Fil-foreign players who do not qualify to play as locals for the Philippines in Fiba events due to its stringent eligiiblity rules, among them Christian Standhardinger and Mikey Williams.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Aside from the two naturalized players, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) list also had World Cup veterans Kiefer Ravena, Scottie Thompson, Roger Pogoy, June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Japeth Aguilar and Jamie Malonzo.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Also on the roster are Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, Brandon Rosser, who were part of the original Gilas pool before it was cut to the Final 12.

Dwight Ramos, Rhenz Abando, Kai Sotto and naturalized player Jordan Clarkson as well as AJ Edu, are not on the Asian Games roster.

Ramos and Edu have confirmed to SPIN.ph that they are returning to their Japan B.League mother teams after the World Cup, like two other Japan-based members of the pool, Thirdy Ravena and Ray Parks.

On the other hand, Malonzo hurt his back after a bad fall in a World Cup game against Sudan and sat out Gilas' final match against China.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The SBP and Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) have scheduled a press conference on Thursday to announce the final lineup for the Hangzhou Games.